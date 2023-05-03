Google bans terms for British employees such as 'hey guys' and 'man hours': report

Google employees in the U.K. are banned from using popular phrases such as "hey guys" and "man hours," a report revealed.

Developers at the tech-giant were sent a style guide that directed employees to use the term "person hours," according to The Sun.

Other banned phrases deemed insensitive include "black box," "black hole," "white list," "chubby," "kill," "crazy," "bonkers" and "mad." The ban on "you guys" is said to be justified in the guide by a need for gender-neutral language.

"When referring to a group of people, use non-gendered language such as everyone or folks," the memo reportedly stated.

One Google employee suggested the style guide was crazy and could kill production.

"We’re much too busy to be worried about whether some totally harmless phrase that’s been used for years might upset someone, somewhere," the employee told The Sun.

Google did not respond to a request for comment on whether these terms apply to their U.S. employees.

Google faced criticism last year after it was revealed by the Washington Free Beacon it runs a scholarship program that capped the number of white and Asian beneficiaries.