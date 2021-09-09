Google 'antiracism' initiative attacks Ben Shapiro, suggests using evidence in argument is racist: report

The search engine giant Google has reportedly rolled out an "anti-racism" initiative, which suggests, among other things, that using evidence in an argument shows White privilege.

On Wednesday, researcher Chris Rufo released purported whistleblower documents showing evidence of an "extensive racial-reeducation program." The long list of documents echoes so-called "equity" or "anti-racism" trainings revealed in other institutions across the United States.

They include a list of "anti-racism resources" compiled by employees. Rufo reports that "[t]he document contains a disclaimer that it was ‘not legally reviewed’ and, therefore, not to be considered official company policy—but it was created by Google diversity, equity, and inclusion lead Beth Foster, hosted on Google’s internal-resources server, and made available across the company."

The documents show teachings about microaggressions, supposed "covert [W]hite supremacy" like "Make America Great Again," and a "wheel of power/privilege."

They also contained a list of items under the title "Self-Reflection: How privilege shows up." One of them read: "Giving more evidence/research for your way to disprove another perspective." Others included: "They're not as smart as I am," "They don't have as much experience as me," and asking for research when you don't provide your own.

According to Rufo, a "White Supremacy Pyramid" graphic suggests that conservative author Ben Shapiro represents a foundation of White Supremacy.

"All it would take is one Google search to learn just how much white supremacists hate my work, or how often I’ve spoken out against their benighted philosophy," Shapiro reportedly told Rufo.

"The attempt to link everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacism is disgusting, untrue, and malicious."

These types of trainings have surfaced from other major corporations, such as American Express, CVS and Verizon.

Critics have argued that these trainings constitute a form of "neo-racism," while others have defended them. They've generally been touted as ways to enhance understanding and break down systemic biases against minorities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last summer that the company would "establish a range of anti-racism educational programs that are global in view and able to scale to all Googlers."

He added: "We’ll be welcoming external experts into Google to share their expertise on racial history and structural inequities, and start conversations on education, allyship, and self-reflection. And this week we’ve begun piloting a new, multi-series training for Googlers of all levels that explores systemic racism and racial consciousness, to help develop stronger awareness and capacity for creating spaces where everyone feels they belong."