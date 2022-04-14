Dems wrong on 'every single policy', 'good chance' Pelosi will no longer be Speaker because of it: Rep. Jordan

During an interview on "Varney & Co.", Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan declared there is a "good chance" Nancy Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the House come midterm elections, due to the Democrats "screwing up" on "every single policy."

REP. JIM JORDAN: I think she's probably safe in her district, but what I hope happens and I think you're starting to feel it out there is that she's no longer going to be Speaker of the House, it's going to be Kevin McCarthy. And we're going to be back in the majority because I mean, they've been wrong on every single issue, you name the policy area. We went from a secure border to chaos. We've just talked about that. We went from stable prices to 41 year-high inflation. We went from energy independence to the president begging Iran and Venezuela to increase production. And we went from relatively safe streets to record levels of crime in every major urban area. And that doesn't even get into the foreign policy messes that this administration has created, and Democrats in control of government. And of course, there's been the attacks on our First Amendment liberties that you see all the time as well, so every policy area they've screwed up. So I do think there's a there's a darn good chance she will no longer be Speaker.

