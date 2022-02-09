GM hires Biden niece Missy Owens for director position

General Motors has hired Missy Owens, niece of President Biden, as its new director of environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) policy, FOX Business has confirmed.

First reported by Punchbowl News, Owens will be leading GM's ESG policy efforts along with the company's sustainability team.

"We are excited to welcome Missy Owens to our growing team," David Strickland, vice president of global regulatory affairs and transportation technology policy, said in a statement. "Missy's extensive experience across organizations leading teams to establish sustainability policies will be an asset as we drive towards a carbon-neutral future by 2040."

Owens, who previously spent eight years with Coca-Cola where she was director of government relations with a focus on sustainability, will be part of GM’s Global Regulatory Affairs and Transportation Policy Group.

Prior to her time with Coca-Cola, Owens worked in senior positions in the Obama administration and practiced law in New York.

Owens is the daughter of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens. The president has made climate and the environment a main focus of his presidency thus far, including a goal for the U.S. auto industry to have half of new vehicle sales be for zero-emission cars and trucks by 2030.

According to a new report from Automotive News, GM is significantly speeding up the planned production ramp of its electric trucks and Cadillac SUVs this year.

Suppliers told the outlet that they've been informed that the planned production of GMC Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EVs and Cadillac Lyriq SUVs has been increased from 7,000 to 46,000.

GM CEO Mary Barra said several times during the company's earnings call last week that the company was working to pull ahead investments in its new electric vehicles due to strong demand as it aims to be building 1 million annually in North America by 2025.

