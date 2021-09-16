Gingrich: Democrats walking ‘into a disaster’ with ‘big government socialist bill’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted the Democrats over their proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, arguing the "socialist bill" written by Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the party into a "disaster."

NEWT GINGRICH: …You have this big government socialist bill written by Bernie Sanders, who is a vowed socialist. So it's legitimate to say that it's a big government socialist bill. There were no moderate Democrats in August in the House and the Senate that got 100 percent of the Democrats to vote to create big government socialism on a grand scale.

DEMOCRATS' TAX PLAN COULD PUSH COMBINED RATES UP TO 60% FOR WEALTHY NEW YORKERS, CALIFORNIANS

…Remember, Bernie has said he really wanted it to be a $6 trillion. He thought this was the compromise at $3.5 trillion with about a $3 trillion dollar tax increase. So, I think the Democrats have walked into a disaster. If Republicans can be disciplined enough to focus on big government socialism and drive home just what that vote means.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: