Georgia gov spox says WH 'does not understand' how Hyundai investment was created after Biden touts new plant

First on Fox: Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office says that the White House "doesn't understand" how economic partnerships are created after the groundbreaking of Hyundai's new manufacturing plant.

Andrew Isenhour, a spokesperson for Kemp's office, told FOX Business that Georgia secured the new Hyundai plant in the state after President Biden said in a statement on Tuesday that Democrats are to thank for the investment, which will lead to thousands of new jobs.

"It is Georgia that secured this transformational investment; it is Georgia that is experiencing record voter turnout where no eligible voters have been denied, demonstrating just how wrong Pres. Biden and other Democrats are about our elections system; it is Georgia that offers more early voting days than Pres. Biden’s home state of Delaware; and it is Georgia that will continue to succeed because we didn’t listen to politicians like them or adopt the same out-of-touch and failed policies they have implemented in Washington that have led to 40-year high inflation and recession," Isenhour said.

Hyundai plans to open the factory in 2025, and create at least 8,100 jobs that annually produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles.

BIDEN PRAISES NEW HYUNDAI PLANT IN GEORGIA AFTER SUPPORTING MLB MOVING ALL-STAR GAME OVER VOTING CHANGES

Kemp's spokesperson also said that the Inflation Reduction Act negatively impacts US-Korean relations through certain provisions.

"Unsurprisingly, this White House does not understand how economic partnerships and projects of this kind are created. Nor has the Biden Administration listened to the concerns of businesses like Hyundai when it comes to the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act, which disadvantages job creators like them and negatively impacts US-Korean relations, as reiterated by Ambassador Cho at yesterday’s groundbreaking," Isenhour said.

The Inflation Reduction Act's electric vehicle tax credit limits eligibility to cars that are produced in North America, which excludes EV's made by Hyundai until the company begins production in Georgia.

At Tuesday's groundbreaking in Bryan County, Georgia, South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S., Tae-yong Cho, said that the tax credit disadvantages Korean companies.

"Korean companies are now at risk of being disadvantaged by the electric vehicle tax credit provision," Tae-yong Cho said. "I believe it is not good for Korea’s partnership, for the state of Georgia, and not even for the common cause of climate change by limiting the consumer choices."

Biden claimed credit for the investment in a Tuesday statement, arguing it's an example of the Democrats economic agenda paying off.

"My economic agenda passed by Democrats in Congress to rebuild our manufacturing and infrastructure here at home continues to pay off for the American people, this time in Georgia. This plant was announced during my trip to the Republic of Korea in May, and I am excited the groundbreaking is happening months ahead of schedule," Biden said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS 'VOTER SUPPRESSION' AND 'HIGH TURNOUT' CAN TAKE PLACE 'AT THE SAME TIME'

The comments by Biden come after he said in March 2021 he'd "strongly support" the MLB's decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the GOP-backed election reform legislation signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

"I think that today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that," Biden said during an ESPN interview. "People look to them. They're leaders. Look at what's happened with the NBA as well. Look at what's happened across the board. The people who've been victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it's just not right."

"Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can't do that? C'mon!," Biden said. "Or you're going to close a polling place at 5 o'clock when working people just get off? This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote."

WHITE HOUSE MUM ON WHETHER BIDEN REGRETS CALLING GEORGIA ELECTION LAW 'JIM CROW 2.0' AFTER RECORD EARLY VOTING

The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for his claim that polling places close "at 5 o'clock when working people just get off."

Georgia’s Secretary of State Office released numbers showing that t 400,000 voters have cast ballots as of Oct. 19, a 63% increase from the same time period during the 2018 midterm elections.

Biden has also likened the election reform legislation to "Jim Crow" on multiple occasions.

"Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all," Biden said of the law on Jan. 11, 2022 in Atlanta. "It’s not hyperbole; this is a fact."

A White House spokesperson told FOX Business that "President Biden is proud of the fact that his economic policies have helped create 10 million jobs and given Georgia a record low unemployment rate."

"He looks forward to continuing to create good-paying manufacturing jobs and fighting for voting rights in the Peach State," the spokesperson said.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and the Associated Press contributed to this report.