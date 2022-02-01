Gen. Keane warns China, Russia's budding relationship 'very concerning'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) discussed China and Russia's "very concerning" relationship during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the two countries are "fundamentally opposed to international world order" that the U.S. and Europe established.

GEN. JACK KEANE: I mean, they [China, Russia] have come closer together despite their historical differences. And the reason for that is they are fundamentally opposed to international world order that the United States and Europe established post-World War II. They see that interfering and their desire to have their own sphere of influence and their common enemy is the United States and the Western democracies. And that is what has brought them together.

They support each other. China is supporting Russia, dealing with Ukraine, and certainly, Russia has been supporting China's actions with Hong Kong and also with Taiwan. So yes, this is very concerning to us because I'll tell you what Maria and the United States military does not have the capability it used to have.

If China went after Taiwan and then Russia planted troops down in the Baltics while we have NATO, the United States would not have all the resources that it would need to apply effectively to both areas. So yeah, this has got concern for us and certainly, these two countries understand it.

