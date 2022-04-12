Expand / Collapse search
Military & Defense

Gen. Keane rips Biden’s defense budget proposal: We have to invest in Taiwan 'now'

China warns of 'worst consequences' for countries that support the Taiwan military

Fox News' senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to address the importance of investing in the U.S. military amid growing concerns over Russia and China's rising aggression, arguing the U.S. has to invest in Taiwan now.

GEN. JACK KEANE: There's no increase here whatsoever. And when you get into the budget itself, there's a huge investment in the future in the budget, now there always is that most budgets are about the future and also running the current military budget… The fact is that we're so far behind in terms of erosion of our strategic deterrence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, that we have to increase capacity of our capabilities now. And that should be in the budget, and it is not there in levels that it should be. And that has a lot of people concerned because given what has taken place with Russia's incursion and invasion into Ukraine and China looking at that, we have to make certain that China does not see this as a reason to take advantage of the situation in the Indo-Pacific region…

BIDEN HASN’T BEEN "SUFFICIENTLY ROBUST" IN DEFENDING US AGAINST CHINA: GORDON CHANG

Gen. Jack Keane speaks

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane discusses Biden's military budget during "Mornings with Maria" on April 12, 2022. (Fox News)

We have got to invest in Taiwan, and we should start now and make certain that we're really up gunning the Taiwanese. Remember, there's got to be a lesson learned here. We had huge opportunity to invest significantly in Ukraine. Remember prior to the invasion, but the administration said they didn't want to provoke Putin. That's not the lesson to be learned. A lesson to learn here is we have to invest in, and that's not in the budget, either, unfortunately. 

This is not the kind of budget we need to face the two primary threats of China and Russia. 

