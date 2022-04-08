Expand / Collapse search
China

Biden hasn’t been “sufficiently robust” in defending US against China: Gordon Chang

Biden administration reverses China initiative amid rising aggression from US adversaries

Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang argues that Beijing thinks it 'runs' the U.S.

Biden hasn't been "sufficiently robust" in defending US against China: Chang

Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang argues that Beijing thinks it 'runs' the U.S.

Gordon Chang of the Gatestone Institute discussed the Biden administration’s efforts to end the Trump-era national security policy, the "China Initiative," arguing the president hasn’t been "sufficiently robust" in defending the U.S. during "Mornings with Maria" Friday. 

GORDON CHANG: The implications are that China is reinforcing its belief that it can control outcomes at the highest levels of the American political system. That's what they felt going in after Biden was elected but before being sworn in. We know that from the comments of Di Dongsheng, that academic that were live-streamed across China, who was very specific about how China would actually determine and affect American political decisions. 

Biden Xi Jinping

Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at a luncheon hosted by the Mayor's office. (Photo by Tim Rue/Corbis via Getty Images) (Tim Rue/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHINA 'PREPARING FOR WAR' WITH US, ASIA BY PARTNERING WITH RUSSIA, EXPERT WARNS

You know, Biden on China has not been sufficiently robust in defending us. And there are a number of things they've been doing which are actually on Beijing's agenda to-do list. So right now, I think Beijing believes that it runs the United States and that we're sort of like a semi-colony. With Biden in the White House?

