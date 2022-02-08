Gen. Keane: Nord Stream 2 isn't 'a big deal' for Putin in Ukraine crisis

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) criticized the U.S. for putting "too much emphasis" on Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline isn't "a big deal for Russia's Putin in this specific crisis" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

GEN. JACK KEANE: We can issue sanctions against Germany, that's for sure. I think he [Biden] probably has some tacit agreement from the German chancellor to shut it down, even though the German chancellor would not make a point of that and would never even mention the word Nord Stream 2.

Listen, I think we put far too much emphasis on this. I don't think Nord Stream 2 is a big deal for Putin in this specific crisis because he's not drawing any revenues from it now. He's drawing revenues from the other pipelines he has, and he's already started to cut back on some of that, particularly what is going into Ukraine. This is about future revenues, and I think when Putin thinks about it, he knows this crisis will pass. And certainly, Germany is going to execute Nord Stream pipeline to at some point. So we're making a big deal out of it. I think it has less impact as a deterrence on Putin.

