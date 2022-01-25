Gen. Keane explains Biden's 'serious, strategic error' as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates

Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane joined "Varney & Co." Tuesday, criticizing President Biden's "serious, strategic" error in his handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as tensions flare across Europe.

GEN. JACK KEANE: I believe President Biden had made a serious strategic error here, and that is not to use preemption actions prior to an invasion to deter. After all, he has gone to the option of using the threat of consequential action after an invasion to deter the invasion. And that has always been fundamentally flawed, in my view.

Yes, those troops should have been in NATO's countries weeks ago. Secondly, we should have put increased American trainers inside of Ukraine. We have 150 in there. We should have increased that training capacity. We should have significantly increased the arms to Ukraine.

What do they want in addition, is what we should have been giving them missile defense, anti-drone, missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-ship missiles, artillery and mortars - consequential items that would truly make a difference and get Putin's attention. And yes, put the troops in our allied countries to reassure them and also send a message to Putin that he's not going to move on NATO in any way. And we should have slapped some serious economic sanctions on him and tell him we'll remove those economic sanctions as soon as you deescalate.

