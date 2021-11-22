GA Republican lawmaker on new bill that would fine illegal immigrants for crossing border

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., discussed his "Build Better Borders" bill that would fine illegal immigrants for crossing the border as the Biden administration’s immigration policies fall short of slowing the surge, on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

REP. BUDDY CARTER: First of all, this is the real BBB [Build Back Better], the build, better borders and what this bill will do is it will simply fine. Every illegal immigrant that comes across that border $450,000 the same amount, by the way, that Joe Biden wants to give the illegal immigrants for coming across the border. But these funds, these fines that they pay will go exclusively into a fund that will be used to build the border wall. We've had over 1.5 million illegal immigrants enter this country since the first of the year during the Biden administration.

HOUSE DEMS DEFEND PLAN TO GIVE WORK PERMITS TO MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, CLAIM IT'S 'NOT AMNESTY'

But more importantly, and perhaps more impactful in our communities, is the fact that all of these illegal drugs that are coming across the border infesting our communities, causing drug addiction to go up again once we finally had it under control there pre-pandemic. And now, during the pandemic, we've seen a spike in the number of cases of addiction primarily coming across the border. That's something we've got to get under control.

