FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Bahamas for US after agreeing to be extradited

Bankman-Fried could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail

Blockchain.com co-founder and CEO Peter Smith discusses whether blockchain technology can track Sam Bankman-Fried's fund flows and help recover assets on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, departed The Bahamas for the United States early Wednesday evening after agreeing to be extradited.

The Bahamas’ Office of the Attorney General announced Bankman-Fried's imminent departure earlier Wednesday. The announcement came after Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to last month’s collapse of FTX

Bankman-Fried appeared at a Magistrate's Court and was expected to head to Odyssey Aviation to return to the United States, Bahamian news organization Our News reported.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he arrives at the Magistrate Court building for a hearing, in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell / AP Newsroom)

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. Once he's back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried's attorney can request that he be released on bail. 

Bankman-Fried is expected to have his first court appearance in the Southern District of New York. The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

FOX Business’ Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 