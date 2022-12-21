FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Bahamas for US after agreeing to be extradited

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, departed The Bahamas for the United States early Wednesday evening after agreeing to be extradited.

The Bahamas’ Office of the Attorney General announced Bankman-Fried's imminent departure earlier Wednesday. The announcement came after Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to last month’s collapse of FTX.

Bankman-Fried appeared at a Magistrate's Court and was expected to head to Odyssey Aviation to return to the United States, Bahamian news organization Our News reported.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. Once he's back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried's attorney can request that he be released on bail.

Bankman-Fried is expected to have his first court appearance in the Southern District of New York. The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

FOX Business’ Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.