Fraternal Order of Police urges Trump to name Brendan Carr as next FCC chair

The Fraternal Order of Police on Wednesday sent a letter to President-elect Trump to encourage him to appoint Commissioner Brendan Carr as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) .

Traditionally, the FCC is staffed by three appointees of the president's party, including the chair, and when control of the White House flips, the chair resigns to allow the incoming administration to fill that vacancy on the panel. The FCC is currently led by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who was first appointed by President Obama in 2012 and has served as the chair since President Biden took office in January 2021.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which claims the title of being the world's largest organization of law enforcement officers, urged President-elect Trump to select Carr as the FCC chair after he takes office next year.

"Commissioner Carr has been a great partner to the men and women in law enforcement," said Patrick Yoes, national president of the FOP. "He is known as 'Mr. 5G' for his strong advocacy in accelerating the availability of this new technology. He was also one of the leaders on the FCC who helped secure the national license for FirstNet on the 4.9GHz issue."

Carr is the second-longest tenured commissioner, having served since 2017 after he was appointed during Trump's first term and confirmed by the Senate. He is the senior GOP appointee on the panel and previously served as the FCC's general counsel and as an aide to Commissioner Ajit Pai, who chaired the FCC from 2017 to 2021.

"Commissioner Carr has more than 20 years of private and public sector expertise in communications and technology policy as well as a deep institutional knowledge of the FCC. He would make an outstanding FCC Chairman who will ensure the United States continues to lead the world in telecommunications advancements and innovations," Yoes added.

Carr has criticized the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the rural broadband push, including the FCC majority's decision to not award a contract to Starlink, as well as efforts to regulate the use of AI in political advertisements.

He has also called social media app TikTok, which is owned by a China-based parent company, a " clear and present danger " to U.S. national security.

Prior to joining the agency, Carr worked as a lawyer at Wiley Rein, focused on appellate and telecommunications matters.

FOX Business reached out to Carr for comment.