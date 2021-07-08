Calls for fourth stimulus check are ‘totally detached from reality’: Brenberg

The King’s College in Manhattan Business Professor Brian Brenberg called a new Change.org petition asking for a fourth stimulus check "detached from reality" on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." Thursday.

BRIAN BRENBERG: The folks who want continuous government checks wanted them before the pandemic started, they wanted them during the pandemic and they want them after the pandemic is over -- it’s telling.

So you've got two and a half million signatures on this thing. You've got 9 million open jobs in this country -- three times more than the people signing this thing. Like so much of our present moment, all of this economic policy talk from the left and progressives are totally detached from reality.

We're in a moment where you can get a vaccine, you can get a job, you can go to work, you can earn your paycheck and that's your stimulus. Some folks are never going to want to buy that. But thankfully, we're not governed by the two and a half million people who sign Change.org petitions.

