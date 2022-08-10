Former Twitter employee convicted of acting as a foreign agent of Saudi Arabia

A former Twitter employee was convicted of acting as a foreign agent, wire fraud, international money laundering, and other charges for sharing private Twitter user information with officials in Saudi Arabia and members of the Saudi Royal family.

Ahmad Abouammo, 44, previously worked as a media partnerships manager for the Middle East/North Africa region at Twitter.

"The evidence at trial demonstrated that Abouammo took bribes in exchange for accessing, monitoring, and conveying the private information of Twitter users to officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Royal family," prosecutors said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

