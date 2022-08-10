Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Former Twitter employee convicted of acting as a foreign agent of Saudi Arabia

Ahmad Abouammo worked as a media partnerships manager for the Middle East/North Africa region at Twitter

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A former Twitter employee was convicted of acting as a foreign agent, wire fraud, international money laundering, and other charges for sharing private Twitter user information with officials in Saudi Arabia and members of the Saudi Royal family. 

Ahmad Abouammo, 44, previously worked as a media partnerships manager for the Middle East/North Africa region at Twitter. 

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"The evidence at trial demonstrated that Abouammo took bribes in exchange for accessing, monitoring, and conveying the private information of Twitter users to officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Royal family," prosecutors said. 

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Fox News's David Spunt contributed to this report. 