Former Sen Kelly Loeffler joins board of anti-woke marketplace

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler is joining the board of directors of a growing network of businesses bucking the corporate trend toward left-wing advocacy, declaring a "commercial revolution" is underway as more Americans seek to buy from companies that share their values.

PublicSq. describes itself as a "marketplace" designed to "join thousands of freedom-loving Americans in shopping quality products, services, and exclusive discounts from values-aligned businesses." According to its website, PublicSq. is "pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom."

And now the company can also say Loeffler, a Republican who represented Georgia in the Senate, is a member of its board.

"I am thrilled to join the board of directors at PublicSq.," Loeffler said in a statement. "This business is providing an alternative to tens of millions of Americans who seek to buy from companies that share their values. I look forward to supporting the PublicSq. team as they bring about this commercial revolution. And while still in their infancy, PublicSq. has already achieved tremendous growth and yet has so much more potential that I am eager to help them reach."

Earlier this month, the conservative alternative to Amazon merged with Colombier Acquisition Corp. in a special purpose acquisition company deal and became a public company trading under ticker symbol PSQH on the New York Stock Exchange.

Launched as an app in 2021, California-based PublicSq. now has over 1.1 million consumer members active on its platform and more than 55,000 businesses, 90% of which are small businesses. Accounts are free for both buyers and sellers.

In a statement, PublicSq.'s founder, CEO and Chairman Michael Seifert touted Loeffler's business experience as an important addition to the company.

"Kelly Loeffler is a pitch-perfect addition to the PublicSq. board of directors. No one brings as much Wall Street, public sector, and entrepreneurial experience while fully understanding the 100+ million Americans and small business owners that we are built to serve," said Seifert. "Kelly is further proof that our company will attract extraordinary talent to grow and serve our multi-billion-dollar untapped values-aligned marketplace."

Loeffler previously helped lead the tech company Intercontinental Exchange's successful initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and later launched the corporation Bakkt as its founding CEO. In December 2019, Loeffler was appointed to represent Georgia in the Senate before losing her re-election bid in 2020.

Seifert has previously said PublicSq.'s rapid growth in large part stems from what he described as corporations not only embracing but also advocating progressive politics in a blatant way.

"This is something so much deeper than politics — we're talking about principles," he recently told Fox News Digital. "When you see companies taking hyper progressive stances, our ask isn't that ones in PublicSq. take conservative stances. It's just going back to basics, a principled stance: Just make the best product you can, and leave politics at the door."

If a business wants to join PublicSq.'s network, a vetting team checks up on the company to see that it fits with the vision of the marketplace. The business then agrees to respect five core pillars listed on the PublicSq. website:

"We are united in our commitment to freedom and truth — that's what makes us Americans."

"We will always protect the family unit and celebrate the sanctity of every life."

"We believe small businesses and the communities who support them are the backbone of our economy."

"We believe in the greatness of this Nation and will always fight to defend it."

"Our Constitution is non-negotiable — government isn't the source of our rights, so it can't take them away."

Beyond PublicSq.com, the company's app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. This fall, the company will allow buyers to purchase within the app from multiple vendors with a single shopping cart.

PublicSq. has also begun selling its own products in instances where customers are seeking a product, but the platform has not been able to find a vendor that aligns with its values. For example, the company launched Everylife, a line of diapers and baby wipes, which Seifert says is the nation's first openly pro-life diaper company.

"Today is another exciting day at PublicSq.," said Seifert. "I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to the board, and I am also delighted with the early progress of our owned and operated EveryLife brand, which has quickly surpassed our internal growth expectations since its very recent launch in mid-July."