Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery for bleeding on his brain

Associated Press
close
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath on honored the service dog who accompanied George H.W. Bush during the former president's final months.video

George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, is honored

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath on honored the service dog who accompanied George H.W. Bush during the former president's final months.

Jimmy Carter's spokeswoman says the former president is recovering at Emory University Hospital following surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding on his brain.

Continue Reading Below

Deanna Congileo says there were no complications from the surgery.

OLDEST LIVING PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER IS 95: HERE'S HOW HE SPENDS HIS MONEY

She says Carter will remain in the hospital for observation, and she doesn't anticipate making more announcements until he's released.Her Tuesday statement also says the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE