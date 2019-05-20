Former media tycoon pardoned by Trump blasts prosecutors, intel agencies

Former media tycoon Lord Conrad Black is slamming prosecutors and the intelligence agencies, claiming they are out to get President Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Black, who received a full pardon from the president on Wednesday said in an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, “they managed to send me to jail for three years, they were aiming for 105 years when they started. But, they couldn’t do it to [President Trump], they tried to do it to him and it isn’t working.”

Black was convicted of defrauding investors and obstructing justice in 2007. The Supreme Court ultimately struck down several of his convictions, reducing his prison term to 42 months.

The prosecutor who targeted Black was U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, who is now representing former FBI Director James Comey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Black claims there is a problem with the U.S. criminal justice system, citing actions taken during the 2016 presidential election.

“Let us face facts: [John] Brennan, [James] Clapper, Comey, [Andrew] McCabe and Hillary Clinton all lied to federal officials or under oath and they set up that echo chamber with the Steele dossier, which was the dirtiest political trick in American history,” Black said on Friday, referring to the now-infamous dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.