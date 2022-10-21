Former British PM Liz Truss too 'weak' to withstand heat of political pressures: Art Laffer

Former Reagen economic adviser Art Laffer discussed the former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and her decision to resign after a mere 45 days in office and how it is likely to impact the volatile Conservative Party Friday on "Mornings with Maria."

UK PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS RESIGNATION: WHAT HAPPENED IN 45 DAYS

ART LAFFER: Well, she just was weak. She just couldn't stand the heat and the pressure. We've seen that a number of times in the U.S., Maria, as well. I don't know if you remember George H.W. Bush, read my lips, no new taxes, and then bam! He raises taxes all over the place. You know, Liz Truss was just doing the same thing that Bush did, but under enormous pressure. I just tells you that these people are basically humans down deep.

And unless they have that inner core of strength, like Lady Thatcher did – I mean, when she was put under this pressure and she was put under enormous pressure, she said U-turn, if you like. But this lady's not for U-turning.

Reagan in 1981-82, the incredible pressure on him to reverse the third year of the tax cut. You know, Feldstein was again in favor of reversing it. Bush, Darman, Dole, all of them wanted Reagan to reverse the third year of the tax cut, but he just held firm. He said, I wasn't elected to raise taxes. And Liz Truss is – I feel very sorry for she was in a position she wasn't really capable of handling.