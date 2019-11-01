Scaramucci: Forget impeachment, Trump will resign next year

Former President Trump ally and now adversary Anthony Scaramucci believes the president will be out of office in a few months, but not through the impeachment process.

“I don’t think he’s going to be removed by the Senate. I think he’s going to resign from office by March of next year." - Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci said the reason for his stunning prediction is because he expects a barrage of negative revelations about Trump to be revealed shortly.

“I predict that there will be a waterfall of information that will come out over the next three to six weeks,” Scaramucci told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on WSJ at Large.

Scaramucci thinks the accusation that the president tried to get political help from the president of Ukraine during a phone call in July, which prompted the current impeachment inquiry, is just the beginning.

“There’s 193 nations in the United Nations. The president’s been president for almost three years. Do you think he had one phone call like that or do you think that there are many phone calls like that that have been stuffed into that secret super-secret server?" he said. “ I know the guy’s personality. I’m willing to bet a large amount of money that there isn’t just one phone call like that.”

Scaramucci, known as "The Mooch," had been a devout supporter of Trump, including being part of his transition team after Trump's victory in 2016. Then, the president named him White House Director of Communications in July 2017, but he was fired 11 days into his tenure following an expletive-laced newspaper interview in which Scaramucci derided several members of the administration.

Scaramucci remained loyal after that but turned against the president this year following what he called a slow burn of criticism of him and his wife along with some of Trump’s policies. But he said a specific incident was the tipping point.

“The straw for me was basically the four Congresswomen -- where he was saying to people that they needed to go back to the country they originally came from," Scaramucci said referring to representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashaida Tlaib. "Well, three of them were born here, one of which was naturalized here, all four democratically elected into our Congress.”

And that cut too close to home.

“They told my Italian-American grandmother, when she got here, to go back to the country that she came from,” he said. “It's a racist, nativist trope, and I think it's dishonorable of somebody like that.”

Despite his dislike of Trump, Scaramucci remains a confident Republican, arguing that whoever is at the top of the party’s ticket next year won’t have any problem against the Democrats’ pick.

“Any functioning adult, actually, I think, would beat most of those people,” he said.

