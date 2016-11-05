Fmr. World Chess Champ Kasparov: Both Parties Must Be Disqualified

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov thinks Hillary Clinton is the “second worst candidate in U.S. history,” and he doesn’t care much for Donald Trump either.

Continue Reading Below

“Both parties in my view must be disqualified for making Americans make this horrible choice for American Democracy,” he said during an appearance on FOX Business Network’s Mornings With Maria. “I know how bad Hillary is and I’m not comfortable with this, but I’m afraid that if Trump is elected, the constitution of the Republic could be in danger” he warned.

The political activist then expressed his concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin and his favoring of Donald Trump.

“My question is why Vladimir Putin? KGB and Russian propaganda has been consistently supporting Donald Trump and while we are talking about the possible disruption of U.S. elections, It’s not just that they [Russia] want to meddle with U.S. elections, they want to create cows and unfortunately what Trump has been saying, it perfectly fits Putin’s political agenda,” he said.