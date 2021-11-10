Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Florida to consider withdrawing from OSHA oversight due to vaccine mandate

Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special session for Florida lawmakers to address federal COVID-19 regulations

close
Utah Republican says Biden vaccine mandates will endanger national security on 'FOX Business Tonight.' video

'Bureaucratic arrogance' driving vaccine mandates: Rep. Stewart

Utah Republican says Biden vaccine mandates will endanger national security on 'FOX Business Tonight.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called state lawmakers to a special session next week to consider proposals pushing back against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers imposed by the Biden administration and employers.

One option being weighed is whether the state should withdraw from oversight of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after the agency issued a regulation at President Biden's behest ordering businesses with 100 employees or more to force their employees to get inoculated or submit to weekly coronavirus tests. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES FLORIDA LAWSUIT AGAINST BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE

The Florida House and Senate offered proposals this week for the special session that starts Monday and will extend through Nov. 19, and the GOP majority leaders in both chambers want to give OSHA the heave-ho.

"If OSHA, the Department of Labor and OSHA, is going to be weaponized as a way to hold hostage businesses throughout the state of Florida, no problem. We want a different plan," said House Speaker Chris Sprowls during a news conference discussing next week's session, according to the News Service of Florida. "We want out of OSHA. We'll submit our own regulatory authority and say goodbye to the federal government."

OSHA vaccine mandate

A woman uses a sign to shield herself from the sun while attending a rally held to protest the city's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Los Angeles Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Newsroom)

TRUCKERS WARN BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATES WILL DECIMATE INDUSTRY, WORSEN SUPPLY CHAIN WOES

Senate President Wilton Simpson said in a prepared statement, "After 40 years in the private sector running businesses that depend on an in-person workforce, where significant safety risks have to be mitigated, I am shocked to see such an unconstitutional mockery of the important role of OSHA."

Even if the Florida legislature were to agree to legislation that would be the "first step" in moving away from OSHA according to the proposal sponsored by Republicans Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Ardian Zika, the process of actually withdrawing from the federal agency's oversight "could take several years," according to NSF's report.

vaccine mandate

Smithtown, N.Y.: A sign held by a healthcare worker reads "Last Year's Heroes, This Year's Unemployed" at a protest at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, New York, on Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo by Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images) (Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That's not enough time for businesses to avoid the fines from the Biden administration's deadline of Jan. 4, after which OSHA will begin fining businesses under the mandate up to $136,532 for what it deems "willful" violations.

During the special session, Florida lawmakers will also weigh proposals to prevent government employees from being forced into vaccination, requiring employers to allow vaccine exemptions for workers, and prohibiting the Florida state surgeon general from forcing citizens to get vaccinated.