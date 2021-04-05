Freedom working in Florida, NY lawmaker says

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., slammed Biden's infrastructure spending and Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the budget process arguing that New York is the “most restrictive, least free states in the nation,” during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

NY LAWMAKERS NEAR BUDGET DEAL TO RAISE INCOME, CORPORATE TAXES BY $4.3B

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: If you want to see how that works, just look at the incubator of New York State. We continue to spend, we continue to try to prop up big special interests and corporations with taxpayer money. And it doesn't work. We have the highest outmigration of people, one of the least friendly business states. We're imposing a $5 billion tax increase in our latest bill that's coming through. This is not how to run a government. It is a great incubator for people to look at how exactly not to operate. And we have a corrupt Governor Cuomo who's awaiting hopefully his resignation or impeachment once this budget process is complete, maybe later this week...

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It's a perfect contrast. Look at New York versus Florida. We're about to pass a $200 billion budget. Florida's budget is about half. Florida was mostly open during the pandemic. Florida's budget, again, is half. Florida's economy is coming back. Florida focused on -- under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis -- they focused on helping the vulnerable people during the pandemic. New York shut us all down. And look at Florida -- a lot of the closures in Florida are in the tourism industry, which is what drives Florida. They mostly voluntarily closed down or it was imposed by federal mandates, not from the governor. And look what's happening. They're still coming back...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

New York is struggling to come back because most of our businesses, particularly in my region -- 94% of the jobs in my district are created by small businesses, not the big giants that are getting all the corporate tax breaks and the corporate welfare that's coming from New York State. It's a great contrast in how not to run a state. Freedom does work, and that's what's happening in Florida. We are one of the most restrictive, least free states in the nation. And it shows and you can feel the oppression of government in New York.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW