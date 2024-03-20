Florida homeowner shares squatter eviction success story: 'We went the right way'

After experiencing her own physical and financial altercations with alleged squatters on her Florida property, Democrat and homeowner Patti Peeples is finally feeling a sense of relief.

"We went the right way," Peeples said on "The Big Money Show," Tuesday. "And Florida, I think, is leading the nation in this quest to approach squatters legally and not use vigilante justice. And that's the way it should be."

Earlier this month, the Florida Legislature unanimously passed a bill through both chambers that would allow police to immediately remove squatters – a departure from the lengthy court cases required in most states.

House Bill 621 permits police to remove squatters without a lease authorized by the property owner and adds criminal penalties. Landlords, under the current law, typically have to wade through a long and expensive legal process to remove squatters.

"That [House Bill 621] gives police the ability to immediately evict squatters. That does not exist in most states, because they're treated as a civil matter," Peeples explained. "It also charges squatters with a misdemeanor for squatting or presenting a false lease. And furthermore, it's a felony for them to do $1,000 or more damage to the property."

Peeples recorded her confrontation with two female squatters in December, and the video went viral as one of the alleged intruders became physical with the homeowner. It reportedly cost Peeples weeks and $40,000 in damages to remove the women.

"As you see, I would have had the ability to charge these squatters with felonies and misdemeanors if this law were enacted when I was going through the situation," the homeowner reflected.

The bill, according to Peeples, doesn’t lean left or right.



She noted how, across the U.S., people have taken advantage of squatters' rights in a post-pandemic environment with rising housing costs.

"They know how to maximize their ability to stay in the house using those laws," she said. "This crosses party lines. This is a people's rights issue, the ability to access your property and to utilize something you have paid for."

"This is a fundamental right in the United States of America, and I encourage every citizen, no matter where you live, to write your representatives and your senators," Peeples added, "and let them know that there is a success story in Florida. And we got 100% bipartisan support."

As the bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, it also allows wrongfully evicted tenants to sue to regain access and recover attorneys’ fees and damages.

