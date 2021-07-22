Florida Gov. DeSantis weighs in on Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott, requests state action

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday put out a warning to Ben & Jerry’s, and their parent company Unilever, over a decision to boycott the West Bank.

In a letter to the State Board Administration, DeSantis asked for Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever to be placed on the "Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List" and to initiate a process that would place both companies on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.

"As you know, Florida has long had a strong relationship with the State of Israel," the letter read. "As a matter of law and principle, the State of Florida does not tolerate discrimination against the State of Israel or the Israeli people, including boycotts and divestments targeting Israel."

A spokesperson for DeSantis told FOX Business that inclusion on the "Scrutinized Companies List" would prevent the board from buying stock in Unilever, parent of Ben & Jerry’s, and its corporate entities. The state would also be unable to contract with these companies unless they ended their boycott.

Spokespeople for Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Ben & Jerry’s said earlier this week that they would no longer sell their products in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory," amid an ongoing protest of Israeli involvement in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The decision has been interpreted by those who support Israel as an anti-Israel policy.

Tensions have flared in the region ever since a shaky ceasefire ended a deadly 11-day conflict that broke out between Israel and Hamas in May.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the State Department said it firmly rejected the boycott.