Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Florida

Florida bill would prohibit financial institutions from tracking gun and ammo purchases

Payment processors started categorizing gun and ammo purchases separately last year

close
In a 'Varney & Co.' midterm elections panel, FSS Armory owner Ross Osias, West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative President Jabari Jones and crime victims Madeline Brame and Glenn Vile discuss crime's impact on their vote. video

Amid crime wave, gun shop owner Ross Osias 'constantly' sees first-time buyers

In a 'Varney & Co.' midterm elections panel, FSS Armory owner Ross Osias, West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative President Jabari Jones and crime victims Madeline Brame and Glenn Vile discuss crime's impact on their vote.

Florida lawmakers announced legislation this week that would prohibit financial institutions from tracking firearm and ammo purchases in the state. 

The proposed bill comes after the world's largest payment processors said last year that they will adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for gun shop sales. Firearm and ammo purchases were previously categorized as "general merchandise." 

State Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. John Snyder, both Republicans, said they will introduce the "Florida Arms and Ammo Act" with the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

"The ‘Florida Arms and Ammo Act’ draws a line in the sand and tells multi-national progressive financial institutions, and their allies in Washington, that they cannot covertly create a backdoor firearm registry of Floridians – or else," Simpson said in a statement. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DEMAND ANSWERS AS CREDIT CARD COMPANIES PRESSURED TO TRACK GUN PURCHASES

Gun shop in Florida

William Gordon helps a customer shop for a handgun at the K&W Gunworks store in Delray Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gun control advocates have argued that the separate merchant code for firearm and ammo purchases could help curb gun violence. 

"When you buy an airline ticket or pay for your groceries, your credit card company has a special code for those retailers. It’s just common sense that we have the same policies in place for gun and ammunition stores," New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said last September when the new code was first announced. 

American flag displayed at gun store

An American flag hangs at Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021.  (Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A dozen Republican U.S. Senators sent a letter to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard and American Express last year, arguing that the separate category is "the first step towards backdoor gun control on law abiding Americans." 

"Any change that seeks to impact a United States citizen's ability to legally purchase a firearm belongs with Congress, not payment networks, international standard setting organizations, or the financial institutions that some of you serve," the senators wrote in the letter. 