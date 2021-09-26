FedEx employee out after posting TikTok rant vowing not to deliver to homes supportive of Biden, BLM or Harris

A former FedEx employee is out of the job after posting a profanity-laced rant on TikTok in which he vowed never to deliver packages to the homes of people who support, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or Black Lives Matter.

The employee, identified as Vincent Paterno, posted the video on TikTok on Sept. 16. In the video, he appears to be seated in a delivery truck.

"What's up TikTok," Paterno says while wearing his FedEx uniform. "Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, [I]f you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f---ing camel toe (flag) posted up – Black Lives Matter – I will not deliver your s---. I will not deliver your s---. I will bring that back to the station. And I’ll keep doing that s---. Have a good day."

Comments on the video predicted his imminent firing.

"You about to lose your job," read the highest-liked comment.

Paterno has not responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

It remains unclear whether Paterno was fired or quit his job. Multiple reports said Paterno was fired. Paterno himself said in TikTok comments that he quit. FedEx only stated that he is no longer with the company.

"We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," a representative said in a statement. "This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company."