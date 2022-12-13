Federal prosecutors charge Bankman-Fried with 8 counts of conspiracy, fraud charges

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District New York have charged former FTX CEO and co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried with eight counts of conspiracy and fraud charges, according to an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday morning.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers, wire fraud on customer, conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders, wire fraud on lenders, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the campaign finance laws.

The indictment's unsealing follows Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas, as well as a separate case brought against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and another case being brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried has been accused of using money from customers of FTX, the cryptocurrency investing platform that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, for personal use by funneling it through his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research LLC.

In addition to any penalty for the offenses themselves, prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of "any and all property, real and personal, that consistutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the commission of said offenses[.]"

