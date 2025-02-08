Federal judge blocks Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury records after Democratic AGs file lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's government efficiency team has been temporarily blocked from accessing certain government systems, according to a federal judge's ruling on Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer issued the ruling after a group of attorneys general sued Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Friday, arguing that the presidential commission does not have the right to access U.S. Department of Treasury systems.

The order was condemned by Musk, who called the decision "absolutely insane" in an X post and accused Engelmayer of being "an activist posing as a judge."

"How on Earth are we supposed to stop fraud and waste of taxpayer money without looking at how money is spent?" Musk said on Saturday.

The Friday lawsuit, which was filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general, claimed Musk’s team violated the law by being given "full access" to the Treasury’s payment systems. The systems include information about Americans’ Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits, tax refund information and more.

The lawsuit was filed in New York by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who wrote that President Donald Trump "does not have the power to give away Americans’ private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress."

"Musk and DOGE have no authority to access Americans’ private information and some of our country’s most sensitive data," James' statement added.

In his order, Engelmayer said that the lawsuit's claims were "particularly strong," and expressed concern about cybersecurity risks of DOGE having privileged Treasury Department access.

"That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking," Engelmayer wrote.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed support for Musk and DOGE in the past, recently saying that the U.S. "doesn't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem."

"At the Treasury, our payment system is not being touched," Bessent said in a "Kudlow" interview on Wednesday. "We process 1.3 billion payments a year. There is a study being done — can we have more accountability, more accuracy, more traceability that the money is going where it is?"

Bessent also said that DOGE "is not going to fail" during the FOX Business appearance.

"They are moving a lot of people's cheese here in the capital, and when you hear this squawking, then some status quo interest is not happy," he observed.

