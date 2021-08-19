Expand / Collapse search
Fed would make ‘very serious mistake’ tapering this year, analyst says

Fed signaled it could start tapering asset purchases by end of 2021

Andersen Management Capital CIO Peter Andersen said he doesn't believe the Federal Reserve will taper bond purchases this year on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. Andersen argued the move would be a "very serious mistake" amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

PETER ANDERSEN: In the face of the global uncertainty, the global pandemic, I would be very, very surprised if they actually did taper. I just don't think that's in the cards.

There's so much COVID confusion and with the different variants and the masking confusion, all of the situation, how could the Fed actually make any logic out of this? I mean, the Fed is no brighter, pardon me, than most analysts and the rest of us out here. So they don't have any additional information and they're struggling with the same things that we are as investors.

So for them to strongly hint that they will make any action at this point, I do think is very, very premature. I mean, I would love to say that it is time to do this, but given our current situation, I just think it would be a very, very serious mistake to do that.

