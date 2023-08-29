Fed up with break-ins, Seattle business owner to run for Congress

The Bistro Baffi restaurant in Normandy Park, Wash., suffered its third break-in over the weekend. Now the fed-up co-owner says he's running for Congress.

Nirav Sheth told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that the most recent break-in happened Saturday morning. Three suspects wearing masks, hoodies, hats and gloves used a pry bar to open the patio door. They entered the restaurant and raided drawers for valuables, grabbing cash and alcohol. One thief took off with the cash register.

"They were trying to pry in comfortably because they know nothing’s going to happen. They’re so comfortable committing crime, it’s like they’re doing a job," Sheth said. "And that surprised everyone. And they just got in. They had gloves on. Masks on. They were professionals. And just for $300. They have damaged $6,000 worth of stuff. And this is the third time in the last 12 months.

A surveillance camera filmed the thieves breaking and entering the restaurant. Footage shared with Fox News Digital shows one burglar attempting to force the cash register open. He eventually gives up, cuts the wires and absconds with the whole register.

The Bistro Baffi isn't Sheth's only business hit by rising crime in the Seattle area. Months ago, a Meineke Car Care Center Sheth owns in Des Moines, Wash., was also hit.

Sheth said his staff caught four individuals trying to steal cars from the parking lots. He told Jason Rantz that his managers were attacked after they "intervened."

"Both managers got attacked by those perps and one of them pulled a gun on managers. It happened at 3 p.m. on a busy street, Pacific HWY in Des Moines. One manager [suffered a] broken nose and another one [a] concussion," Sheth said.

Other Meineke Car Care Centers he owns in Silverdale and Gig Harbor were hit five and 12 times respectively in the last 12 to 18 months.

Sheth, a former Lakewood police officer, blames soft-on-crime policies for permitting criminals to run amok and says he's running for Congress as a Republican to take on the issue at the federal level.

"The reason for me running for the office is all this stupidity we're dealing with because this administration is a complete failure," Sheth told Rantz.

Sheth is challenging Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., a two-term incumbent who represents Washington's 8th Congressional District — the most competitive in the state.

He chose to run for Congress rather than a local or state office because "the impact I can bring from Washington, D.C., is more impactful."

"I personally am a victim myself, and I'm not just going to stand and watch," he added.

Though Sheth is running as a Republican, he sees crime, drug abuse and homelessness as issues voters want addressed, regardless of party.

"What they want is justice, a stable society, good economy and cafe neighborhood for their kids and better education for their kids," Sheth told Rantz. "This is all that everybody wants. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or Republican. People are people, and that is the reason I'm running."