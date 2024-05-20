Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

FDIC chair to resign after pressure from lawmakers

Martin Gruenberg announces he will step down once replacement is confirmed

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 20

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg announced Monday he will be stepping down amid rising calls from federal lawmakers for him to resign following reports of a toxic workplace environment at the banking regulator.

FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg testifying before senate

Martin Gruenberg, chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (Samuel Corum / Bloomberg / File / Getty Images)

"In light of recent events, I am prepared to step down from my responsibilities once a successor is confirmed," Gruenberg said in a statement released by the agency. "Until that time, I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Chairman of the FDIC, including the transformation of the FDIC’s workplace culture."

FDIC CHAIR GRUENBERG REFUSES TO RESIGN

Gruenberg, who has spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at the FDIC, came under fire after a Wall Street Journal expose in November revealed claims of an abusive workplace culture at the agency. An external review that followed found sweeping reports of employee mistreatment and sexual harassment.

FDIC logo

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 17: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) building is seen in Virginia, United States on March 17, 2023.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He testified for several hours before the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs last week, where he faced steady criticism from Republicans and Democrats who expressed anger, dismay and disbelief at the extent of the issues at the FDIC.

KEY DEMOCRAT CALLS FOR FDIC CHIEF'S OUSTER OVER ‘TOXIC CULTURE’ THAT INCLUDES SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Earlier Monday, Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, issued a statement in which he called for new leadership at the FDIC and called on President Biden to "immediately nominate a new chair" to replace Gruenberg.

Sen. Sherrod Brown in committee

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, is shown during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2024. (Allison Robbert / Bloomberg / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Notably, Brown did not call for Gruenberg to immediately resign, as many Republicans in Congress have. If Gruenberg were to leave the agency without a confirmed replacement, leadership of the FDIC would fall to Travis Hill, the agency's vice chair and a Republican. The agency would then be deadlocked 2-2.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.