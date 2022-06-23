FDA bans Juul e-cigarette products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs Inc. to stop selling its vape devices and cartridges on Thursday, saying that there is "insufficient evidence to assess the potential toxicological risks" of using the products.

"Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement announcing the move.

"The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market," he continued. "We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping."

