FDA bans Juul e-cigarette products

The agency ordered Juul to stop selling its vape devices and pods

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs Inc. to stop selling its vape devices and cartridges on Thursday, saying that there is "insufficient evidence to assess the potential toxicological risks" of using the products.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

"Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement announcing the move. 

"The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market," he continued. "We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.