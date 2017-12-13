FBI's investigations are politically tainted: Varney

This morning, we can say that the FBI's investigations are politically tainted. Fox News has obtained texts sent between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok played a key role in the Clinton email probe and the Russia, investigation. These texts, sent right before the election last year, show extreme political bias, personal animosity and a willingness to shape the investigation to protect Hillary.

March 4, 2016… Lisa Page: God, Trump is loathsome human. Strzok: yet he may win.

Later that same day: Struzok says: God, Hillary should win 100,000,000 to zero. Page: I know

March 16, 2016, Page: I cannot believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president.

Fast forward to Aug. 6, 2016, and here's where the two appear to be ok with protecting Hillary.

Page: and maybe you're meant to stay where you are (inside the investigation) because you're meant to protect the country from that menace.

Strzok: Thanks. It’s absolutely true that we're both very fortunate, and of course i'll try and approach it that way. I just know it will be tough times. I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps.

Aug. 26, 2016, Strzok says: Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could smell the Trump support. Page: yep. Out to lunch with (redacted) we both hate everyone and everything. Just riffing on the hot mess that is our country. Strzok: yeah...its scary real down here.

Oct. 20, 2017, 19 days before the election, Strzok says: I am riled up. Trump is an (expletive) idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.

There you have it. Strzok was present at Hillary's FBI interview and he questioned Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills. Later, he questioned General Flynn. These texts are the reason he was later removed from the Russia investigation.

The point here, is that any investigation of politicians must be objective. Who did what? Further: it must be seen to be without political bias.

That is not the case here. A key figure, Peter Strzok, shows extreme bias and shows his willingness to use it to protect Hillary Clinton and attack Donald Trump.

The investigation is tainted.