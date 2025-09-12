FBI reward for info leading to arrest of Charlie Kirk's assassin boosted by private donations

The FBI's reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk was boosted by offers of private donations.

Amid the manhunt for Kirk's killer, the FBI on Thursday announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the assassin's apprehension, directing potential respondents to contact the FBI's tip line and submit any photos or videos to a website for the shooting.

The suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested in Washington County, Utah, late Thursday.

While the search was ongoing, several private individuals offered to augment the FBI's reward in the interest of bringing Kirk's killer to justice, including Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, conservative activist Robby Starbuck and billionaire Bill Ackman.

CHARLIE KIRK'S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN IDENTIFIED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING OF INFLUENTIAL CONSERVATIVE VOICE IN UTAH

Bruesewitz said during a Thursday appearance on Fox News' "The Story" that he would add $25,000 to the FBI's reward to boost the total to $150,000.

He said that Kirk had been his friend since the age of 16 and that Kirk was an "incredible man" who he said was the "most impactful voice of our generation."

"He would never hurt anyone. It breaks my heart that it was him who got hurt," Bruesewitz said. "He only wanted to have conversations with people. He only wanted to debate people. He didn’t use violence. He didn’t use violent rhetoric. He just spoke the truth."

WHO IS TYLER ROBINSON? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK'S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck followed up by pledging to match Bruesewitz's contribution and bring the combined reward to $150,000.

Starbuck added that he hoped others would do the same and that the reward "should be higher" because "this monster must receive the death penalty."

Billionaire Bill Ackman responded to a post outlining Bruesewitz and Starbuck's pledges, adding that, "I am in for $1,000,000."

CHARLIE KIRK DEAD AT 31: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HIS LEGACY AT TURNING POINT USA

After accounting for those three contributions, the FBI's reward swelled from $100,000 to $1,150,000.

It's unclear at this time whether the reward money will be paid out following the arrest of Robinson on charges related to Kirk's murder.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.