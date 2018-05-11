FBI, DOJ should be investigated over alleged mole inside Trump campaign: Sebastian Gorka

Former strategist to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka is urging for an investigation of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI after reports suggest the nation’s top law enforcement agency may have placed a mole inside the 2016 Trump campaign.

Continue Reading Below

“Now we find out that the FBI had an asset, had a mole inside a political campaign, to what end,” Gorka told Gregg Jarrett during a FOX Business interview on Friday. “That’s OK in a banana republic, Gregg, but what were they investigating?”

The Fox News national security analyst suggested that any high-level individuals accessing classified information within the CIA and FBI should have their security clearances stripped away from them.

“The president can do this now,” Gorka said. “So [James] Comey, [James] Clapper, [John] Brennan, all of these people, Samantha Rice, Susan Powers.”

Gorka recommended that a task force be created and led by a senior supervisory special agent with no connections with the political swamp in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

“Their express purpose is to investigate these scandals, these conspiracies, but they cannot be swamp creatures,” he said.