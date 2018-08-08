Far-left Democrats had a bad night at the polls: Kennedy

It was slim pickins for commies in last night's primaries as Bernie and Alexandria-backed socialists got mostly walloped and shut out at the polls, proving the commies on the hunt for red November weren’t nearly as potent as rational people feared. Bern & Al criscrossed the Midwest to stoke the passionate loins of the idealistic and unwashed, but just like in every other election they either had second thoughts or a practical one for once.

It highlights the schism within the Democratic Party between mushy, Pelosi-hating centrists, and oxygen huffing statists who think people are dumb and bad, thus some dud bureaucrat has to do your thinking for you. The centrist donkeys are a slightly better alternative, in a way that rickets is slightly better than polio, but it would be dishonest to say this is a great climate for liberty in either party.

There are a few brave and consistent freedom stewards who are beholden to principle and the Constitution, but by and large their Republican counterparts have sold out on tariffs and authoritarian populism in order to curry favor with the president. Government encroachment is now a two-party polka as both sides have succumbed to the siren song of spending and control that is sending us straight for the rocks.

Is liberty dead? No, but she's extremely sleepy and someone needs to poke her with the stick of individual rights every once in a while to make sure the socialists never have a night when they bat a thousand and bludgeon our economy to death.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program, Kennedy, which airs Monday through Thursday at 8PM/ET on the Fox Business Network.