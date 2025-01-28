Fact or fiction: Will Trump's federal funding freeze impact student loans, grants?

Following the temporary freeze on federal assistance, ordered by the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Americans may be wondering if the freeze will impact them.

In her first official press briefing Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the federal grants and loans pause will not impact individual assistance going directly to Americans.

The OMB confirmed the freeze does not apply to student loans and Pell Grants, as the order clearly states financial assistance to "individuals" is exempt.

The pause, which will take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain in effect pending a review by the Trump administration, will also not impact Social Security, food stamps, or Medicare and welfare benefits, Leavitt confirmed.

FOX Business previously reported the pause is limited to programs, projects and activities that may be impacted by President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Some of those programs include diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the Green New Deal, and funding nongovernmental organizations that contradict the national interest.

After agencies complete a comprehensive analysis of their federal financial assistance programs, which will be required by Feb. 10, they will be reviewed for consistency with the president’s priorities.

The memo noted the federal government spent more than $3 trillion on federal assistance in the 2024 fiscal year, according to previous reporting.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told The Wall Street Journal that the freeze "will mean missed payrolls and rent payments and everything in between: chaos for everything from universities to non-profit charities, state disaster assistance, local law enforcement, aid to the elderly, and food for those in need."

FOX Business requested comment from Schumer following Leavitt's remarks, but did not immediately receive a response.



The pause could be as short as a day, White House officials told FOX Business. Agencies can also request exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this story.