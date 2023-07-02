Explosions rock DC businesses as suspect remains on the loose: police

Police in Washington, D.C., are seeking the public's help locating the suspects behind attacks against a bank, a retail outlet and grocery store damaged with explosive devices within 15 minutes early Sunday morning.

Three stores in northeast D.C. reported damage, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division.

The first explosive went off at about 4:30 a.m. near Washington Place outside an ATM at a Truist bank before the suspect drove off, according to authorities.

Another device reportedly exploded outside a Nike store on H Street, north of Capitol Hill, just six minutes after the first blast before the suspect drove away.

A suspect then allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at a Safeway on 40th Street at around 4:45 a.m. before speeding off, police said.

Because all three establishments were closed at the time, nobody was injured, but each reported damage to their buildings, including shattered windows.

Police believe the businesses were targeted instead of people, according to their statement.

Violent crime in the nation’s capital is up 10% from the same time last year, which includes a 15% rise in homicides , according to data released in May.

Authorities encouraged anyone with relevant information to call MPD at 202-727-9099, and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can lead to the arrest of those involved.

