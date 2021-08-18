Exiled Afghan president Ghani denies taking money while fleeing country

Exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani denied allegations that he fled Afghanistan with a fortune in cash, in his first public statement since his departure from Kabul.

Ghani addressed the allegations in a videotaped address on Wednesday, delivered from a location within the United Arab Emirates and posted on his official page. The ousted leader said he passed through customs while entering the country and accused critics of a "political assassination of my personality" through the allegations.

"People say that I have taken money with me, which is completely baseless and a lie," Ghani said, according to a rough translation of the video. "You can actually ask the customs officials about this."

The response followed remarks by a top official in the Russian embassy in Kabul, who claimed "four cars were filled with money" and "some of the money was left lying on the tarmac" as the president fled. Ghani fled as Taliban militants entered Kabul last weekend and advanced on the presidential palace.

Ghani added that he "left to prevent bloodshed" that would have ensued had he attempted to hold the palace. He indicated that he intends to return to Afghanistan, noting that Afghan government officials are in talks with Taliban leadership.

A well-placed source who spoke to bodyguards at the presidential palace told Fox News that Ghani made a snap decision to flee in a matter of minutes as Taliban militants breached Kabul. He fled the country without assistance of U.S. officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.