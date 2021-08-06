Ex-NYPD Commissioner Kelly slams Cori Bush over call to defund police: 'Stupidest political move ever'

Former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly slammed Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Friday for making one of the most "stupidest political moves ever" by admittedly spending $70,000 on private security while pushing to defund the police, telling colleagues in an interview to "suck it up," and that "defunding the police has to happen."

RAY KELLY: Well, it's an incredible in-your-face approach, and this has got to be one of the stupidest political moves ever. Defunding the police consistently polls where 80% of the public is against it.

It just makes no sense, yet this person is going to shove it right in our face. So it doesn't seem to me to be a very smart political move on our part on the part of the Democrats. But that's where we are these days, unfortunately.

