Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Ex-NYPD Commissioner Kelly slams Cori Bush over call to defund police: 'Stupidest political move ever'

Cori Bush admits to spending $70K on private security while pushing to defund police

close
Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly reacts to Rep. Cori Bush saying to 'suck it up, defunding police has to happen.' video

Cori Bush making 'stupidest political move ever' to defund police: Ex-NYPD commissioner

Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly reacts to Rep. Cori Bush saying to 'suck it up, defunding police has to happen.'

Former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly slammed Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Friday for making one of the most "stupidest political moves ever" by admittedly spending $70,000 on private security while pushing to defund the police, telling colleagues in an interview to "suck it up," and that "defunding the police has to happen."

WHAT DOES 'DEFUND THE POLICE' REALLY MEAN?

RAY KELLY: Well, it's an incredible in-your-face approach, and this has got to be one of the stupidest political moves ever. Defunding the police consistently polls where 80% of the public is against it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It just makes no sense, yet this person is going to shove it right in our face. So it doesn't seem to me to be a very smart political move on our part on the part of the Democrats. But that's where we are these days, unfortunately.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly discusses Rep. Cori Bush’s comments on defunding the police and the upcoming New York City mayoral election. video

Ex-NYPD commissioner on Dems’ push to defund police ahead of NYC mayoral race

Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly discusses Rep. Cori Bush’s comments on defunding the police and the upcoming New York City mayoral election.