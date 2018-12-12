Ex-MLB star Curt Schilling rips Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Twitter spat

Curt Schilling’s financial history with the state of Rhode Island resurfaced on Tuesday after the former Boston Red Sox ace’s criticism of newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, triggered a harsh response from Rep. David Cicilline, D-RI.

The spat began on Monday, when Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter that it was a “double standard” that the media has closely scrutinized her ideas after previously praising Paul Ryan, who was elected to Congress at age 28. In response, Schilling said she was being scrutinized because she makes “stupid” remarks.

“You are a college graduate and likely the most unintelligent person, man or woman, in our government,” Schilling wrote.

While Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to Schilling’s dig, Cicilline defended the freshman congresswoman by referencing Schilling’s failed video game production company, 38 Studios. Rhode Island offered Schilling a $75 million grant in 2010 to bring his company to the state, only for the company to go bankrupt.

“Curt, you still owe my state $75 million. Maybe worry about that before you go after [Ocasio-Cortez] again,” Cicilline wrote.

Rhode Island sued 38 Studios and recovered some of the grant money in a settlement agreement, the Associated Press reported.

“Don’t owe you a dime,” Schilling wrote back to Cicilline. “And the state screwed the deal because they keep electing [expletive] like you. A chip off the Lincoln Chafee block.”