Who is Eugene Scalia?

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia stepped in to run the Labor Department in 2019 when his predecessor Alex Acosta resigned after criticism over his handling of a plea deal involving Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade earlier.

Continue Reading Below

Now, Scalia is overseeing part of the federal government's response to catastrophic unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the biggest jobs crisis since the Great Depression.

WHO IS AGRICULTURE SECRETARY SONNY PERDUE?

Scalia was a partner at the Washington law office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher before his appointment as secretary. Part of his focus was on labor and employment practice.

His most recognizable former client may be Walmart. Scalia defended the retail giant in whistleblower lawsuits from former employees and convinced a federal judge to strike down a Maryland law requiring Walmart to spend more on employee health care.

Scalia is no stranger to public life. He is the son of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

WHO IS TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN?

Secretary Scalia held a high-ranking position at the Department of Labor during George W. Bush's administration when he was the department's principal legal officer under then-Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, who now serves as Transportation Secretary.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The Labor Department is a venerable agency," Scalia said at his 2019 confirmation hearing. "This is work I valued when I served previously as Solicitor of Labor, the Department’s third-highest official. Then, as now, I was coming to the Department from the private sector where I advised and represented businesses regarding employment matters. But once at the Department I had new clients, new responsibilities, and a public trust."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS