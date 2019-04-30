Eric Trump says lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, Capital One just ‘presidential harassment’

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that the subpoenas issued by congressional Democrats have no legitimacy and are being driven by political motives.

Continue Reading Below

"All it is, it's presidential harassment,” he said on Tuesday. “They know my father is doing an unbelievable job. They have no candidate out there, so let’s subpoena everybody.”

President Trump, three of his children -- Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka – and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit Monday in New York’s federal court against Deutsche Bank and Capital One to prevent the Democratic-controlled House from obtaining their financial records.

House Financial Services and Intelligence committee chairs Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif, called the lawsuit “meritless” in a joint statement.

The subpoenas issued seek information on the personal finances, businesses, and private information of the president and his family dating back decades.

Advertisement

“If you read how vague the subpoenas are, it’s any family member, any child, any business, any entity going back any period of time having nothing to do with government at all,” Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump said the purpose of the lawsuit is to make a clear distinction that Congress has no grounds to subpoena the family and its businesses.

“Let’s just throw a net out in the river and let’s hope something swims into it,” he said about the House Democrats’ actions.