Elizabeth Warren rips Chase Bank over 'Monday motivation' tweet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ripped Chase Bank after the financial institution tweeted a “Monday motivation” tip to customers with low bank account balances.

Continue Reading Below

Chase’s now-deleted post featured a fictional conversation between a person and their bank account, in which the person ignored money-saving tips like making their morning coffee at home instead of buying it at a store. The tweet drew immediate backlash on social media from many critics, including Warren, who saw it as a tone-deaf attack on lower-income Americans.

Mimicking the format Chase used in its original tweet, Warren pointed out that the bank received a $25 billion taxpayer-funded bailout in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The 2020 presidential hopeful also reiterated her common assertion that leading employers don’t pay a living wage to their employees.

A frequent critic of corporate malpractice, Warren emerged as Wells Fargo's staunchest detractors after the bank was linked to a series of scandals related to its sales practices. Warren has identified a breakup of big tech companies such as Amazon and Google as one of her key platform issues for the 2020 election cycle, arguing that the firms have pursued anti-competitive mergers and business initiatives.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Chase Bank's tweet came weeks after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon faced tough questions from the House Financial Services Committee over its pay practices for entry-level employees. The institution addressed the criticism of its tweet in a second post.