Equity market ‘not priced’ for fiscal cliff: Bear Traps Report editor

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald argued the potential fiscal cliff will significantly impact the markets in a negative way if lawmakers don’t vote to avoid it on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

LARRY MCDONALD: There's a huge divergence in the market because we're at all-time highs and people have to realize we've done $6.5 trillion of deficit spending the last two years -- 6.5 trillion.

And Republicans and conservative Democrats want to take that down to 1 or 2 trillion. In other words, last year the deficit was 3 trillion total, 3.5. They want to take it down to 1.

That's, you know, $2 to 2.5 trillion fiscal cliff and the equity market is not priced for that. So we have a lot of drama coming the next six weeks as Republicans and Democrats fight this out.

FED EXPECTED TO PROVIDE TAPER TIMELINE HINTS AT KEY POLICY MEETING THIS WEEK

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:



