Politics

Equity market 'not priced' for fiscal cliff: Bear Traps Report editor

Lawmakers only have days left to strike a deal, avoid the fiscal cliff

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald on how markets could react if a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff is not reached.

Equity market ‘not priced’ for fiscal cliff: Larry McDonald

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald on how markets could react if a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff is not reached. 

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald argued the potential fiscal cliff will significantly impact the markets in a negative way if lawmakers don’t vote to avoid it on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

LARRY MCDONALD: There's a huge divergence in the market because we're at all-time highs and people have to realize we've done $6.5 trillion of deficit spending the last two years -- 6.5 trillion. 

And Republicans and conservative Democrats want to take that down to 1 or 2 trillion. In other words, last year the deficit was 3 trillion total, 3.5. They want to take it down to 1. 

That's, you know, $2 to 2.5 trillion fiscal cliff and the equity market is not priced for that. So we have a lot of drama coming the next six weeks as Republicans and Democrats fight this out.

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald provides insight into earnings, spending, the markets and China’s Evergrande crisis.  video

How fiscal cliff could hurt markets

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald provides insight into earnings, spending, the markets and China’s Evergrande crisis. 


 