Elon Musk waves off Hunter Biden verdict, says more serious crime is 'taking bribes'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in on the guilty verdict handed down Tuesday to Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, following his trial on federal gun charges.

Musk responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., that Hunter Biden shouldn't be put in jail for lying about his drug use on a federal form that is required to be completed when purchasing a gun. A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three charges related to false statements on the form and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs.

"Hunter might deserve to be in jail for something, but purchasing a gun is not it," Massie wrote. "There are millions of marijuana users who own guns in this country, and none of them should be in jail for purchasing or possessing a firearm against current laws."

"I agree," Musk responded. "He (and others) should be in jail for impugning the integrity of the United States by taking bribes for political favors, but not for this pseudo-crime."

Hunter Biden was found guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter Biden said in a statement following the verdict. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement, "We are naturally disappointed by today's verdict. We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.

"Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family."

Hunter Biden faces maximum prison time of 25 years for the three charges. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

However, his status as a first-time offender makes it unlikely he will face maximum penalties when he is sentenced. Federal sentencing guidelines suggest he will face between 15 and 21 months in prison given he is a first-time offender.

Hunter Biden has a well-documented history of drug abuse, which was discussed in detail in his 2021 memoir, "Beautiful Things," which walks readers through the depths of his addiction that previously led him to smoke crack cocaine as often as every 20 minutes. The memoir also details anecdotes about his interactions with drug dealers.

During the 6½-day trial, his defense team led by Lowell didn't dispute Hunter Biden's substance abuse history, which also includes an addiction to alcohol. Instead, the defense argued that on the day he purchased the Cobra Colt .38, he didn't consider himself an active drug addict and pointed to his stint in rehab prior to the October 2018 purchase.

Prosecutors argued Hunter Biden's addiction to crack cocaine occurred before, during and after the handgun purchase. They showed the court that Hunter Biden texted Hallie Biden one day after the gun purchase and told her he was "waiting for a dealer named Mookie." A day later, he sent her another text saying he was "sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th Street and Rodney" in Wilmington, Del.

