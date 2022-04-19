Elon Musk tweets his philosophy on social media policy amid bid to buy Twitter

Elon Musk weighed in Tuesday on what social media equity should look like amid a bid to grow his influence on Twitter.

Musk has been embraced by conservatives and some libertarians over his disdain for the way Twitter is managed and its so-called selective enforcement of policies that some say shut down conservative voices.

TWITTER ADOPTS 'POISON PILL' TO PREVENT ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

Image 1 of 2

"A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy," the tech mogul tweeted Tuesday.

In recent weeks, the Tesla CEO has made a bid to take over the media platform that has since caused a firestorm after it was revealed he bought over a 9% stake in the company, making him the largest shareholder. That was later followed by an offer to buy the entire company for $43 billion after declining a seat on Twitter's board of directors, which last week adopted a "poison pill" to block his efforts.

He agreed last week that the "game is rigged" if his bid falls through.

"If the game is fair, Elon will buy Twitter. If the game is rigged, there will be some reason why he won’t be able to," co-founder of venture capital firm Craft Ventures, David Sacks, said on an April 16 tweet. "We’re about to find out how deep the corruption goes."

Musk simply responded with "Indeed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.