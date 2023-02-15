Elon Musk says 'single world government' could lead to end of civilization at 'World Government Summit'

Billionaire Elon Musk gave briefs remarks at the World Government Summit warning attendees to avoid excessive cooperation, warning it could pose an existential threat.

The 2023 World Government Summit is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 13-15. Musk delivered the speech remotely via video call.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE EXPECTS A NEW TWITTER CEO TOWARD END OF THE YEAR

"I know this is called the 'World Government Summit,' but I think we should be a little bit concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government," Musk said.

"If I may say, we want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having — frankly, this might sound a little odd — too much cooperation between governments," the Tesla CEO continued.

ELON MUSK DECLARES CANCEL CULTURE OVER SINCE TWITTER TAKEOVER: 'YOU WON'T BE MISSED'

Musk referenced the fall of Rome, which took place in the 5th century, as an example of civilizational collapse.

He pointed to the simultaneous advancements in the arts and sciences among Islamic societies as an example of the benefits of separated civilizations that are capable of survival without the other.

TESLA TAKES BIDEN'S $7.5B SUBSIDY, AGREES TO OPEN UP CHARGING NETWORK, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Musk explained, "While Rome was falling, Islam was rising, so you had a caliphate doing well while Rome was doing terribly. And that ended up being a source of preservation of knowledge and many scientific advancements."

"So I think we need to be a little conscious of being too much of a single civilization because if we are too much of a single civilization then the whole thing may collapse," he continued.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I'm obviously not suggesting war or anything like that. But I think we want to be a little wary of actually cooperating too much," Musk concluded. "It sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity so that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization that the whole thing doesn't just collapse and humanity keeps moving forward."

Musk later quipped on Twitter that the World Government Summit "seemed like the right venue" to spread the message.